All of you people who assumed that Bill Clinton had an extramarital affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky because he’s a horndog were apparently too quick to judge. As he explains in Hulu’s new doc “Hillary,” he was just trying to “manage [his] anxieties”:

More from the New York Post:

Bill Clinton claims the affair with Monica Lewinsky that almost destroyed his presidency was one of the “things I did to manage my anxieties.”

Clinton, 73, says in the new documentary, “Hillary” that the pressure of being in the White House made him feel like a boxer who had gone 30 rounds and his affair was “something that will take your mind off it for a while.”

“Nobody thinks they’re taking a risk,” he says in the four-hour doc set to stream on Hulu from Friday. “That’s not why we do stupid things.”

Given the number of times he cheated on Hillary over decades, he must’ve been dealing with a buttload of anxiety.

Tags: affairanxietybill clintondocumentaryextramarital affairHillary ClintonMonica Lewinsky