In the wake of Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, Esquire political blogger Charles P. Pierce made a prediction:

Here’s what I believe — the first woman president will be a Republican.

He’s got plenty of good reasons to believe that. But this one from Baltimore magazine editor-in-chief Max Weiss is … not one of them:

Bingo. Republican women inherently prop up the patriarchy and are therefore less threatening than Democratic women. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 5, 2020

How many muscles did Max pull while she was doing that stretch?

and on that day, an excuse was born… pic.twitter.com/qnM7kQaDzT — neontaster (@neontaster) March 5, 2020

"All Republican women inherently prop up the patriarchy" has definitely not been my experience. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2020

To be fair, Max doesn’t seem terribly connected with the reality that the rest of us occupy, so … yeah.

Speaking as someone who supported Carly Fiorina, the ones on the right seem to have more to say than, "I am a woman". — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 5, 2020

That’s maybe the most offensive and absurd part of Max’s tweet: She seems to believe that Republican women — of whom there are millions in this country — are wiling to be mindless tools of The Patriarchy, making them effectively stupider and less powerful than Democratic women.

"Women are only allowed to have their own beliefs if they agree with me" pic.twitter.com/jSYslor4db — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 5, 2020

They don't even COUNT as women amirite — SharkNaldo (@sharknaldo) March 5, 2020

How utterly insulting.

Sad you think so little of women that you believe we can't have our own opinions not born out of a man's (if they differ from yours, that is). — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 5, 2020

"Inherently prop up the patriarchy" is gibberish spouted by weak women who have literally nothing else to offer. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 5, 2020

Seems to us that Max is the one with the sexism problem.