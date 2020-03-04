Protip: If you’re going to give other people advice on how to minimize the spread of coronavirus, make sure you’re able to lead by example.

Otherwise, you’ll be like this lady:

Oops.

That didn’t take very long. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hXqa2Sfps4 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) March 4, 2020

She never said tongue — Clayton the third (@The_clark_Side) March 4, 2020

OK, technically that’s true, but …

Bahahahahaha!!! — Hari Seldon (@ptbray) March 4, 2020

***

