No big deal, just Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers multiple times while touching the community pizza box at a campaign event (note how he touches the coffee screw top immediately afterwards to further spread any germs):

👇JUST WOW👇 Mini Mike is an absolute SLOB. Watch him AWKWARDLY rip a slice of pizza, place it back into the community pizza box, lick his fingers, then put his hands on the box of coffee! pic.twitter.com/zIQP9T6qah — AG William Barr (@AGWilliamBarr) March 3, 2020

This is how we all get coronavirus, Mini Mike:

With coronavirus spreading, there are a few things we can all do to stay safe: -Wash your hands frequently

-If you have a cough, stay home & rest

-Avoid touching eyes, nose & mouth

-Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing For more information, visit https://t.co/dUvqPH9vTi. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

This is the guy who will keep America safe from outbreaks?

I was mayor of NYC during hurricanes, terrorist plots and disease outbreaks. I know what it takes to make it through hard times because I always had a plan. The coronavirus is no different. We need to prepare and we need to let the experts do their jobs. #MikeTownHall pic.twitter.com/RBCPUGDDA6 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

No thanks.

