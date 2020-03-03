Despite clinching the American Samoa caucus, it seems that maybe Michael Bloomberg’s campaign isn’t as confident as Bloomberg’s making it sound. Bloomberg himself said his victory proves that he “can win the voters who decide the general election,” but could he have just been blowing smoke?

NBC News: Mike Bloomberg to reasses his campaign tomorrow — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 4, 2020

WATCH: Josh Lederman reports Bloomberg campaign officials tell him that they will have to "take another look tomorrow, once the data comes in." #SuperTuesday@JoshNBCNews: "They will take a look to see whether there's a reason to continue with this after tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/NDrcAmcMov — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) March 4, 2020

You hate to see it.