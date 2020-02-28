We’re not going to say that Joe Biden is losing it, but that’s only because we’re seriously starting to wonder if he ever had it to begin with:

Joe Biden: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”

pic.twitter.com/GPXKdUyuIE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2020

It’s nice that he has goals.

Let's take a moment to check in with the Democrat Party's last hope to stop the Communist takeover… https://t.co/PtSavywnhL — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 28, 2020

We can’t decide whether we’re amused or just uncomfortable. Maybe a little bit of both.

Oh my. — psychesq (@psychesq) February 28, 2020

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/SogLAUyXd0 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 28, 2020

That's an amazing Executive power he would have! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 28, 2020

Gee, and Dems say TRUMP oversteps his constitutional boundaries. https://t.co/K3eFihmFaN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 28, 2020

The streak of the former Vice President making these kind of remarks is hitting Ripkenesque levels at this point… https://t.co/dH2ddVUuPO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 28, 2020

The Democrats really are doomed.