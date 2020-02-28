Bernie Sanders won’t indulge the “bigots” by attending AIPAC, but apparently some bigots are more equal than others.

This Sunday, Sanders will appear at a rally featuring Public Enemy. Because “Fight the Power”:

NEW: @BernieSanders adds stop in Southern California on Sunday and will he joined by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. The campaign releasing this special poster to promote the event. pic.twitter.com/VKU761GwVo — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 27, 2020

At first glance, you might wonder what an elderly white man is doing with a famous rap group. But if you stop and think about Public Enemy, it’s not actually that weird:

Adding this thread on Bernie skipping AIPAC on Sunday 3/1, so he can host a rally with PE and their well documented antisemitism, in Los Angeles.https://t.co/YMkVE8xCr1 — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

This Sunday, Bernie is having a rally in my city and he's brining Public Enemy to perform.

Young Sanders voters are probably unaware but Public Enemy are pro Nation of Islam & Farrakhan, and have caused quiet a stir with the Jewish community over controversial lyrics. — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

Out of all people available to perform, the Sanders campaign went with a group that praised Farrakhan. It's as if he's trying to tell us something. Just not sure what it is.https://t.co/TQJqqdaCYr — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

You mean Bernie Sanders has once again chosen to flank himself with anti-Semites? Color us shocked.

"There's nothin more antisemitic than Zionism". pic.twitter.com/pajKZ6Sstv — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

Comparing Israelis to Nazis. pic.twitter.com/z1UtZBmSPr — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

I think I know who thought it was a great idea to bring PE to a Bernie rally.https://t.co/rBeSUjthfT pic.twitter.com/vD7uhSqwKu — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020

Defending Farrakhan against accusations of anti-semitism. pic.twitter.com/818G1hbAIF — (((kweansmom))) (@kweansmom) February 28, 2020

Conservative journalist Jeryl Bier delved further into Public Enemy leader Chuck D’s history:

Here's @MrChuckD of Public Enemy talking about "personal convos with … Min Farrakhan" as recently as Sept 2019. Chuck D will be rallying with @BernieSanders this weekend. https://t.co/lCPrcb89l8 pic.twitter.com/XILlfA29a9 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

In this 2013 interview, @MRChuckD references the song Bring The Noise which includes the line "Farrakhan's a prophet and I think you ought to listen to" [@LouisFarrakhan] Chuck D is rallying with @BernieSanders this weekend. Will he perform that song?https://t.co/Et99oPEuEZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

2013:

Chuck D welcomes Minister Farrakhan to 'Kings of the Mic' performance https://t.co/2oqRFU9vMN — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

Needless to say, Chuck D was not amused:

What you trying to do Jeryl ? Lol I’m not a politician I have zero agenda.. and I’m a musician spittin some truth to power. Telling folks to choose wisely against AdministrationAdolf but I thinking you trying some BtchAss behavior that smells … if so wash YOUR Ass & post THAT.. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020

“Spittin some truth to power”? Well, that’s one way to defend fawning over the likes of Louis Farrakhan.

Appearing with @BernieSanders, a candidate for president, seems to suggest an agenda. I assume you are not opposed to being associated with either Sanders or @LouisFarrakhan, so I am just tweeting facts. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

It appears @MrChuckD of Public Enemy, who is scheduled to appear with @BernieSanders this weekend, objects to the publicizing of his relationship with @LouisFarrakhan: https://t.co/GvXtGITEVa pic.twitter.com/817uOMas30 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

Object to publicizing ? Jeryl dude you looking more foolish by the text. I’ll hit the bathroom and go back and forth and match THAT time with the quality of YOURS … — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020

Tough talk, Chuck.

You know my name and my agenda is clear In my songs … I got zero ulterior motive other than highlighting something against the bulsht going down now. Healthcare Childcare Climate social reform sPEaks to me. You a funny clown because I detect you trying to start sht or you a bot — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020

Don’t forget fomenting anti-Semitism, Chuck! That’s important to you, too.

No, not a bot. I've written quite a bit about @LouisFarrakhan and the dangers I think he poses, and I've written about the dangers I believe @realDonaldTrump and @BernieSanders pose as well. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

You better find a better use of your day then. Go and make a family member look upward at you and find a better use of your time — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020

I appreciate the thought, and I plan on doing that. I've not attacked you personally, I am just giving people context. They are free to draw their own conclusions. Take care. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020

‘HalfHead Jeryl’ will be your tag on here …. somewhere #HalfHeadJeryl will be a cartoon figure — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020

Chuck D’s anti-Semitism aside, this situation does serve a valuable purpose: reminding everyone that Bernie Sanders has a serious anti-Semitism problem and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to fix it.