Bernie Sanders won’t indulge the “bigots” by attending AIPAC, but apparently some bigots are more equal than others.

This Sunday, Sanders will appear at a rally featuring Public Enemy. Because “Fight the Power”:

At first glance, you might wonder what an elderly white man is doing with a famous rap group. But if you stop and think about Public Enemy, it’s not actually that weird:

You mean Bernie Sanders has once again chosen to flank himself with anti-Semites? Color us shocked.

Conservative journalist Jeryl Bier delved further into Public Enemy leader Chuck D’s history:

Needless to say, Chuck D was not amused:

“Spittin some truth to power”? Well, that’s one way to defend fawning over the likes of Louis Farrakhan.

Tough talk, Chuck.

Don’t forget fomenting anti-Semitism, Chuck! That’s important to you, too.

Chuck D’s anti-Semitism aside, this situation does serve a valuable purpose: reminding everyone that Bernie Sanders has a serious anti-Semitism problem and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to fix it.

