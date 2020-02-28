Bernie Sanders won’t indulge the “bigots” by attending AIPAC, but apparently some bigots are more equal than others.
This Sunday, Sanders will appear at a rally featuring Public Enemy. Because “Fight the Power”:
NEW: @BernieSanders adds stop in Southern California on Sunday and will he joined by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. The campaign releasing this special poster to promote the event. pic.twitter.com/VKU761GwVo
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 27, 2020
At first glance, you might wonder what an elderly white man is doing with a famous rap group. But if you stop and think about Public Enemy, it’s not actually that weird:
Adding this thread on Bernie skipping AIPAC on Sunday 3/1, so he can host a rally with PE and their well documented antisemitism, in Los Angeles.https://t.co/YMkVE8xCr1
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
This Sunday, Bernie is having a rally in my city and he's brining Public Enemy to perform.
Young Sanders voters are probably unaware but Public Enemy are pro Nation of Islam & Farrakhan, and have caused quiet a stir with the Jewish community over controversial lyrics.
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
Out of all people available to perform, the Sanders campaign went with a group that praised Farrakhan. It's as if he's trying to tell us something. Just not sure what it is.https://t.co/TQJqqdaCYr
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
You mean Bernie Sanders has once again chosen to flank himself with anti-Semites? Color us shocked.
"There's nothin more antisemitic than Zionism". pic.twitter.com/pajKZ6Sstv
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
Comparing Israelis to Nazis. pic.twitter.com/z1UtZBmSPr
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
"Those shifty Zionists". pic.twitter.com/avca2SFhAq
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
I think I know who thought it was a great idea to bring PE to a Bernie rally.https://t.co/rBeSUjthfT pic.twitter.com/vD7uhSqwKu
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020
Defending Farrakhan against accusations of anti-semitism. pic.twitter.com/818G1hbAIF
— (((kweansmom))) (@kweansmom) February 28, 2020
Trending
Conservative journalist Jeryl Bier delved further into Public Enemy leader Chuck D’s history:
Here's @MrChuckD of Public Enemy (who will be appearing with @BernieSanders this weekend) in 2013 on @LouisFarrakhan:https://t.co/AbPDK2ncDF https://t.co/Fpd9PzI1DM
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
Here's @MrChuckD of Public Enemy talking about "personal convos with … Min Farrakhan" as recently as Sept 2019. Chuck D will be rallying with @BernieSanders this weekend. https://t.co/lCPrcb89l8 pic.twitter.com/XILlfA29a9
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
In this 2013 interview, @MRChuckD references the song Bring The Noise which includes the line "Farrakhan's a prophet and I think you ought to listen to" [@LouisFarrakhan]
Chuck D is rallying with @BernieSanders this weekend. Will he perform that song?https://t.co/Et99oPEuEZ
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
Here's the lyric: pic.twitter.com/N4wYR1RJYd
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
2013:
Chuck D welcomes Minister Farrakhan to 'Kings of the Mic' performance https://t.co/2oqRFU9vMN
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
2017: @LouisFarrakhan and Public Enemy:https://t.co/tirqCSMTet
2020: @BernieSanders and Public Enemy:https://t.co/Fpd9PzZCvk pic.twitter.com/Bo2tkt9ykO
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
Needless to say, Chuck D was not amused:
What you trying to do Jeryl ? Lol I’m not a politician I have zero agenda.. and I’m a musician spittin some truth to power. Telling folks to choose wisely against AdministrationAdolf but I thinking you trying some BtchAss behavior that smells … if so wash YOUR Ass & post THAT..
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020
“Spittin some truth to power”? Well, that’s one way to defend fawning over the likes of Louis Farrakhan.
Appearing with @BernieSanders, a candidate for president, seems to suggest an agenda. I assume you are not opposed to being associated with either Sanders or @LouisFarrakhan, so I am just tweeting facts.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
It appears @MrChuckD of Public Enemy, who is scheduled to appear with @BernieSanders this weekend, objects to the publicizing of his relationship with @LouisFarrakhan: https://t.co/GvXtGITEVa pic.twitter.com/817uOMas30
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
Object to publicizing ? Jeryl dude you looking more foolish by the text. I’ll hit the bathroom and go back and forth and match THAT time with the quality of YOURS …
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020
Tough talk, Chuck.
You know my name and my agenda is clear In my songs … I got zero ulterior motive other than highlighting something against the bulsht going down now. Healthcare Childcare Climate social reform sPEaks to me. You a funny clown because I detect you trying to start sht or you a bot
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020
Don’t forget fomenting anti-Semitism, Chuck! That’s important to you, too.
No, not a bot. I've written quite a bit about @LouisFarrakhan and the dangers I think he poses, and I've written about the dangers I believe @realDonaldTrump and @BernieSanders pose as well.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
You better find a better use of your day then. Go and make a family member look upward at you and find a better use of your time
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020
I appreciate the thought, and I plan on doing that. I've not attacked you personally, I am just giving people context. They are free to draw their own conclusions. Take care.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
‘HalfHead Jeryl’ will be your tag on here …. somewhere #HalfHeadJeryl will be a cartoon figure
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 28, 2020
Reminder: You can catch @MrChuckD with @BernieSanders this weekend!
– #HalfHeadJeryl reporting https://t.co/32qeteEqVO pic.twitter.com/YCRbDljXCf
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 28, 2020
Chuck D’s anti-Semitism aside, this situation does serve a valuable purpose: reminding everyone that Bernie Sanders has a serious anti-Semitism problem and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to fix it.
Sanders was having trouble getting the black vote so he decided to attach himself to people like Tamika Malory and Chuck D.
This is happening at the heels of violence and murder of Jews by people who espouse an ideology from the mouths of BHI and Farrakhan.
— Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 28, 2020