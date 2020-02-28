What happens when the ostensible adults in the room throw kids to the wolves? It might look a little something like this:

Here’s a drag queen dancing suggestively for a young girl while the adults look on and cheer pic.twitter.com/b4P5OLcPdE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 28, 2020

Look: Adults can watch drag shows, be drag queens, enjoy all the draggy fun there is to be had. But children are another story. And any adult in that room should have been able to see that that little girl knew she didn’t belong there.

The little girl’s foot is shaking as the drag queen starts to embrace her… pic.twitter.com/tm7kAJvN08 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 28, 2020

Canadian drag queen Tynomi Banks' publicist confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that Banks is indeed the drag queen in the video. “Because I am a dancer, I love to show off my physique," Banks said in 2018. "My legs are amazing!”https://t.co/qL220Mej26 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 28, 2020

We’re honestly not even sure what to say. Other than we hope that that little girl has someone in her life who can actually look out for her.

WTF — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) February 28, 2020

Disgusting — Zach Wiegand (@ZachWiegand_) February 28, 2020

Shame on the “adults” in the room. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) February 28, 2020

This is child abuse — Hank Champ (@hmpa15) February 28, 2020

Child abuse via virtue signaling https://t.co/kP1kwvaO0C — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 28, 2020

This is horrible — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) February 28, 2020

Why are the adults cheering for this? It’s almost like she’s getting a lap dance… This is insane! Who thinks this is ok?!? — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) February 28, 2020

That poor kid looks traumatized. What is wrong with the so called adults in this video? — Mama G (@tia6501) February 28, 2020

What the hell? That child is dumbfounded and uncomfortable. Look at her face. — Aim-ee (@Aim84856493) February 28, 2020

I'm so uncomfortable. This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/bfF3EfRbFK — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 28, 2020

“Heartbreaking” is the perfect word for it.