What happens when the ostensible adults in the room throw kids to the wolves? It might look a little something like this:

Look: Adults can watch drag shows, be drag queens, enjoy all the draggy fun there is to be had. But children are another story. And any adult in that room should have been able to see that that little girl knew she didn’t belong there.

Trending

We’re honestly not even sure what to say. Other than we hope that that little girl has someone in her life who can actually look out for her.

“Heartbreaking” is the perfect word for it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Childchild abusechildrendrag brunchdrag queenTynomi Banks