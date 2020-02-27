Wow. Not only is Bette Midler a successful actress and singer, but she apparently also dabbles in poetry.

Check out the lovely rhyme she wrote about Lindsey Graham and Richard Grenell:

Linseedy Graham, that Southern ham,

Has got a secret, oh yes ma’am

The truth is coming out and soon,

Seed’s in love with a Trumpy goon!

That brand new hack? Head of Intell?

Lindsey’s such a Southern Belle! pic.twitter.com/Q7Jwyio7Fh — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2020

Charming. Absolutely charming.

Strange coming from a woman who is adored by the gay community. 🤔 — Sassy (@BettyRage2) February 27, 2020

Ms. Bette please do better. This kind of gay baiting isn’t cool. — Dungeness Crab (@CrabDungeness) February 27, 2020

She thinks it’s hilarious, though. And as long as a bunch of her fans do, too, she’s not gonna stop.

That was homophobic. — Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) February 27, 2020

This is about as homophobic as I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/BAYMzwKI4n — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) February 27, 2020

Homophobia is okay apparently, as long as it's against Republicans — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 27, 2020