The Washington Post is very concerned about dance troupe Shen Yun being “the latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus.” So they wrote a story about it:

The latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus: The ubiquitous dance troupe Shen Yun https://t.co/YqqrRhPS9H — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2020

Screenshot, just for posterity:

Interesting photo choice, WaPo. Subtle.

First time I ever saw Hasidic Jews involved. — Arty (@Robthomastoledo) February 25, 2020

Why did you feature a photo with an Orthodox Jew in the foreground? — Nothing Too Fabulous (@marylanestrow) February 25, 2020

…why did you put an Orthodox Jew as the picture for this headline? WTF. Really? — Synthetic or Manipulated Media (@XavierZelf) February 25, 2020

Why the hell is this the picture you chose? — Big Billy (@BaseballPled) February 25, 2020

Why the f*uck would you use this picture? — Conservative Millennial (@SnarkyMillCon) February 25, 2020

Spoiler: The article has nothing to do with the orthodox jew in the photo. — Wolfgang O'Houlihan (@ForeverGrumps) February 25, 2020

Nothing to see here, just @washingtonpost running an article about "racist rumors about coronavirus"…featuring an Orthodox Jew in the foreground! 🤯 https://t.co/YKbtrXnpZk pic.twitter.com/SMMkxIPFfZ — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 25, 2020

WTF? Any reason you're picture features an orthodox Jew? Are Bernie Sanders's neo-Nazo surrogates writing for your crappy rag now? — Jake R. (@jaker1419) February 25, 2020

Orthodox Jews being beaten on the streets: Na that's not news

Orthodox Jew walks past a poster: GET THAT SUCKER IN AN ARTICLE ABOUT A HORRIBLE DISEASE HE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH! — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) February 25, 2020

It is not OK to be hateful towards Asian people due to the #coronavirus it is equally not OK to put a photo of a Hasidic Jew as the background for this story, its almost like WaPo wants to make anti semitism even worse than it is already. #deleteit — Yosef H (@yossy770) February 25, 2020

Antisemitism flourishes at WaPo — ☎️ Lobster Phone 🦞 (@theLobsterPhone) February 25, 2020

Really dedicated to hating Jews, aren’t ya? https://t.co/d8NSJirmt7 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020

Someone just lost you money by selecting this photo. — Mordechai Ibn Yosef (@MordechaiYosef) February 25, 2020

Man your paper really sucks. Can’t get anything right — lisa (@lisa27435743) February 25, 2020

