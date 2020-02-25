As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump and Jim Acosta recently got into it a little during a press conference in India. Apparently Fox News’ Chris Wallace was less than impressed with Acosta’s performance:

Chris Wallace, who has criticized Jim Acosta in the past, said he was "horrified" by Acosta's back-and-forth with Trump today. "It's not our job to get in fights with presidents, it's not our job to one-up the president." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 25, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, CNN Digital Worldwide VP and spokesman Matt Dornic doesn’t take kindly to Wallace’s criticism of Acosta’s juvenile behavior:

Chris Wallace literally works for state TV. I don’t think @Acosta or any real journalist ought to be taking advice from him. Chris, if only you spent as much time and effort sharing these morsels of wisdom with your own colleagues… https://t.co/TtAbA4B1Jd — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) February 25, 2020

Uh-oh, everybody …

We’re totally here for it. Though that doesn’t mean we’ll let Dornic off the hook for being an idiot.

First of all:

"literally" — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) February 25, 2020

What do you think “literally” means? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) February 25, 2020

LiTeRaLly — Officer Zombie (@SNES_Zombie) February 25, 2020

Second of all:

Did you just imply @Acosta is a real journalist? — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) February 25, 2020

You lost me at “Acosta” and “real journalist”. 🤦‍♀️ — Bree (@Bree000007) February 25, 2020

Acosta is a real journalist…Hahahahahaha. — Robin Davis (@RobinDa20981949) February 25, 2020

“@Acosta OR any real journalist.” lmao, you worded that perfectly, whether intentional or not. — PopeShat (@BBPopehat7) February 25, 2020

We probably shouldn't be pretending that Acosta is a real journalist if we're trying to be taken seriously, anyway. — Antamania (@Antamania1) February 25, 2020

That’s good advice, Matt. We’re not real journalists like Jim Acosta, or anything, but we’re pretty sure your tweet is fake news.

OMG, you cannot be serious. pic.twitter.com/dQitWhoTsJ — Sweet Pickle (@Sweet_PickIe) February 25, 2020

I don't care for Trump, but you've got to be kidding. pic.twitter.com/rp7jJGteLR — Zach L. Richter (@ZL_Richter) February 25, 2020

Oh well. At least someone appreciates what Dornic had to say:

Classic.

