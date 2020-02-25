We regret to inform you CNN’s Jim Acosta is at it again, this time at President Trump’s press conference in India.

It all started when Acosta asked the president about potential Russian interference on his behalf in the upcoming election and asking if new acting DNI Ric Grenell’s past clients might disqualify him for the position:

.@acosta asks @realDonaldTrump if to say he won’t take foreign help in election and how he can justify Ric Grinell as DNI. He responds: “I don’t want help from anybody.” — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 25, 2020

Trump quickly smacked Acosta down, reminding him that CNN itself just reported that the report on Russia trying to help his campaign was BS:

Trump then gets into spat with Acosta, who he says has “the worst record in broadcasting.” @Acosta says CNN’s record of telling the truth is better than Trump’s. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 25, 2020

During the back and forth, Acosta said, ““Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes”:

CNN’s @Acosta: “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes if you don't mind me saying.”@realDonaldTrump: “Let me tell you about your record. Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

pic.twitter.com/NLks4MlFaa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) February 25, 2020

Does Acosta really think “sometimes” is the dunk he thinks it is?

We've told the truth more often than you have sometimes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pFnnaKwt8R — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 25, 2020

Keep in mind, one of the reports that had to be walked back was by Acosta:

Original report later walked back. Acosta has one of three bylines: https://t.co/P74dd5aVQV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 25, 2020

And how come this keeps happening, but only from Acosta? No other journo does this:

Jim @Acosta calling the president a liar to his face in front of a foreign audience on the basis of nothing is a bad look. He came all the way around the world to make a jerk out of himself — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 25, 2020

***