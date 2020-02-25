It’s taken CNN several years to catch up to Bernie Sanders being terrible, but they’re finally starting to see it (whether they continue to go after him when he clinches the nomination is a discussion for another day). Besides Bernie’s creepy rape fantasy stuff and mad love for communist regimes, there’s also his whole pie-in-the-sky-government-programs thing. And CNN’s Jim Sciutto seems a little skeptical that Bernie will be able to deliver on funding for things like Medicare for All.

But he’s willing to hear the case for Bernie, so he talked to South Carolina Democratic State Rep. Krystle Matthews. Maybe she could offer some insight.

Or maybe she couldn’t:

Oh, well. In that case, what’re we worried about?

Well, money’s made from paper, and paper comes from trees, so … checks out.

