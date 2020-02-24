Yikes. Sounds like things are pretty bad in East Harlem:
DAY 2 NO RUNNING WATER: Hundreds of families in 3 buildings still don’t have running water at the Taft Houses in East Harlem. A water main break caused 9 buildings 3,000 people lost water service. Live at 5:15 with the latest on when water will be restored. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/3VlDFGWQI9
— Monica Morales (@monicamoralestv) February 24, 2020
New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay is pretty sure she knows what’s going on here:
But make America great again, right? https://t.co/PfDXcZ2wBA
— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) February 24, 2020
Ah, yes. Gotta be Trump’s fault, right?
New York Times editor thinks the federal government controls the water in Harlem.
— SmegmaCumLaude (@PhCheez) February 24, 2020
Yes, Harlem not having water is definitely Trumps fault not any local politicians….
— buffettologist (@bufetmastermind) February 24, 2020
Pretty sure the President of the United States isn’t the Mayor or the Governor of New York. https://t.co/pZtBZAqTsI
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2020
The national government’s job is not to fix the problems of local communities. If NYC has a problem look to the mayor.
— Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) February 24, 2020
The president has no power over nor responsibility for water main breaks in cities.
Make civics education great again, please.
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 24, 2020
2 Democrats run NYC and NY. But Trump or something.
— Just Wing It Baby! (@FanWingo) February 24, 2020
Dems run NY. Own it.
— Larvin Mewis AKA Big Sek C 🅥 (@exnflscout) February 24, 2020
Considering your state is run by @TheDemocrats, perhaps you should ask them. https://t.co/UcLwEacf3V
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 24, 2020
And acknowledge where the problem lies? Please. Mara knows where her bread is buttered; she’s not about to say anything bad about New York City’s Democratic leadership. Not when Donald Trump can be blamed instead. Seriously:
Public housing is a federal program, thanks
— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) February 24, 2020
Solid B+ for effort, Mara!
The New York Times Ed board member blaming Trump for New York City housing problems is a bit too on the nose.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2020
"Why isn't Trump a dictator who makes the Democrats not suck?" is a hell of a take. https://t.co/JTpNiNMnBT
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 24, 2020
NYT got some real galaxy brains on their editorial board.
— Stanskie bby (@Stanskie_bby) February 24, 2020
The New York Times ladies and gentlemen.
— Deputy Van Halen (@Serenitynow418) February 24, 2020
https://t.co/9CkjFrUNZX pic.twitter.com/lmmZ3E7733
— Matthew (@matthops82) February 24, 2020