Well, Elizabeth Warren’s not faring super-well in the Democratic presidential race so far … if she wants to start making some headway, she’s gonna need a big boost from a power player.
This oughta do it:
#WarrenTime pic.twitter.com/WjyWlH0WeD
— Jack Black (@jackblack) February 24, 2020
Sweet! A
Randy Quaid Jack Black endorsement is sure to breathe new life into a campaign on life support!
The highly coveted endorsement of *checks notes* Jack Black https://t.co/BL6Ptfg6GV
— Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 24, 2020
This is major, guys.
Hey, it's that guy who sold the Iran Deal to us! pic.twitter.com/8rNS0CeZuQ
— BT (@back_ttys) February 24, 2020
— Andy (@YourveryownAndy) February 24, 2020
— MailOrderGamers (@Vaporboy_SD) February 24, 2020
— Mohammad (@WongKarWax) February 24, 2020