Vote for Democrats because they know what’s good for you. Even if you think you know what’s good for you, you really don’t.

That’s basically what Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s pro-Medicare-for-All argument boils down to:

.@RepJayapal on people who don’t want to give up private insurance for government insurance: "I would just say, first of all, nobody likes their private insurance plan." pic.twitter.com/ZCx1nqa9MY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 24, 2020

Show your work, Pramila. No cheating.

I like mine. — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) February 24, 2020

Wrong. I like my plan and want to keep my plan. — Ramon 🇺🇸 (@DeeDee84274356) February 24, 2020

I live in your district, Representative. I love my private insurance plan. It's one of the ways I keep my family safe. Please stop trying to take it from me. — Riley Brewer (@rileybroor) February 24, 2020

This is a lie. I very much like my private insurance plan. So does my husband. So does my son. https://t.co/QGRBW3oJBL — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 24, 2020

What an idiotic statement by Jayapal! I have private insurance and do NOT want to lose it in exchange for government insurance. I DO like my private insurance, and have stayed with the same insurance company even through job changes. — AmeriCat🇺🇸First!🇺🇸🇺🇸VSG🇺🇸NotABot (@CarolM39) February 24, 2020

She doesn’t speak for me. I like my insurance just fine. It’s a little pricey now since the gov’t got involved, but the gov’t can’t even run a post office, or find a way to prevent tax fraud…I don’t want them anywhere near my health insurance. — AG (@ang628) February 24, 2020

Huh, I was actually quite fond of my private insurance health plan. But I’ve been priced out of it so that kinda sucks & now I have an okayish state plan. — KJ (@thekelliejane) February 24, 2020

Mine was a lot better before Obamacare. — Tangier (@tangytangier) February 24, 2020

Actually did until Obamacare messed it up. https://t.co/khaeo94Q93 — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 24, 2020

I loved my private plan and then Obamacare basically forced Blue Cross to stop writing policies in my state. We have one insurer that’s terrible in my county for private plans. ONE. — Daisy Smart🇺🇸 (@Smart67Daisy) February 24, 2020

Go figure.

GALLUP: “solid majorities of Americans rate the coverage (69%) and quality (80%) of the healthcare they personally receive as ‘excellent’ or ‘good.’” https://t.co/TGBhmmF2eI https://t.co/kClahHW1Xy — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 24, 2020

But sure, Pramila. Nobody likes their private insurance plan.

yes go with that https://t.co/7Ys5aFwHr9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 24, 2020