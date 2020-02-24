Cuba’s on a lot of people’s minds lately, thanks to Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders refusing to do anything but praise the brutal communist regime. But Ben Rhodes doesn’t think critics should be so quick to pounce on Bernie, because after all, the United States sucks plenty in its own right:

Since everyone suddenly wants to talk Cuba, what works as a matter of policy and politics is to support approaches that actually help the Cuban people and Cuban families living on the island and in Florida – you can simultaneously see the failures of Fidel and U.S. policy. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 24, 2020

Let’s see that one more time:

So now that Bernie’s the presumptive nominee, we should just embrace him, huh?

Theyre making the transition to defend Bernie. pic.twitter.com/z1rbb3EIof — Piero Cast (@TheManFromDisco) February 24, 2020

Quisling. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 24, 2020

Always good to be reminded that Ben Rhodes is a garbage person.

So Cuba = USA. Got it. 🙄 — Sam Spade (@hawaii50bruh) February 24, 2020

The moral equivalency of the word "failures" deserves a big chef's kiss. Yes Castro's murderous tyranny was simply "policy failures." Like what the US did. — Androids Ate My Baby (@BubblegumHell) February 24, 2020

Really, they're the same: an oppressive Communist regime that murders political opponents and a mostly-free capitalist republic that mocks political opponents. https://t.co/pVqQyXPPJl — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 24, 2020

When Castro threw all the homosexuals into concentration camps, at least they could read why they were sent there. — Dominic Scott (@DominicMScott) February 24, 2020

Let me know when Americans are building homemade rafts to escape to Cuba. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) February 24, 2020

As the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold points out, Rhodes’ tweet does serve a useful purpose: reminding us that the Obama administration was too chicken to acknowledge the evil of the Cuban regime.

For all the largely bipartisan handwringing about Sanders' comments, this tweet serves as a helpful reminder that the Obama administration spoke with the same sort of ambivalence. https://t.co/lSBneYj0nD — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 24, 2020

The Pod Bros say as much. pic.twitter.com/oMNeR0iZe4 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 24, 2020

Rhodes really belonged in the Obama administration, didn’t he?

Always gotta pop in to crap on America. — Lisa Contains Multitudes (@Purrpatrol) February 24, 2020