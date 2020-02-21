Media firefighters losing their minds over Michael Bloomberg’s “doctored” debate video are a dime a dozen, but that doesn’t mean some don’t still deserve special attention.

Ladies and gentlemen, Market News International’s Pedro da Costa. Unlike the rest of us rubes, Pedro recognizes the gravity of what Bloomberg’s campaign has done:

Doctoring videos in this manner would be career-ending in journalism. https://t.co/K7FyWC1Hhh — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 20, 2020

Well, obviously this means Michael Bloomberg’s journalism career is over.

well they aren't journalists, soooo https://t.co/AK9dtQxqSd — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 21, 2020

You wouldn't know. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 21, 2020

Ouch, Pedro! Zing! You sure showed Alex Griswold who the real journalist is and definitely don’t look like a petty man-child who’s just pissed that one Democratic candidate made your guy (or gal) look bad in an obviously edited video.

1) it's an obvious joke. same sort of gag journos cheered when Jon Stewart did it. 2) Katie Couric (Va Citizens Defense League), Brian Ross (Toyota crashes), and Tom Llamas (Ky gun range) are guilty of promoting deceptive and misleading videos. They all still work in journalism. https://t.co/lH5P8OSCIX — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020

of the three mentioned in the above, llamas, who aired footage from a Ky. gun range & claimed it showed a White-House enabled war crime in Syria, is the only one who can reasonably claim ignorance. Ross and Couric, on the other hand, absolutely intended to lie to their audiences. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020

Journalists doctor videos more than anyone else. — Obi (@0_0bi) February 21, 2020

Oh well. At least through this whole ordeal, da Costa remains stunning and brave:

Blocked for boring. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 21, 2020

Awww, don’t be like that, Pedro.

a tragedy in three parts. pic.twitter.com/Tqm7ZYDZZg — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020

Same. All I asked him is if he's stupid enough to actually believe there was an intent to deceive. pic.twitter.com/Wsas1MLKs6 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 21, 2020

Oh well.

aside from the weirdness of holding bloomberg to a journalism standard, the major, glaring difference between what his campaign did & what Couric, etc. did is that the bloomberg campaign is obviously screwing around. Couric and others presented their deceptions as hard fact. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020

But that wasn’t deception, you see. The real guilty party here isn’t journalists who’s deception has been well documented, but rather the “cyber criminals” who have the gall to call those journalists out while simultaneously not being outraged over a silly video:

followers, some news: from here on out, everyone who makes fun of my tweets is a cyber criminal pic.twitter.com/7UG7IzwXko — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 21, 2020