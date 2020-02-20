In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird time to be alive.

Earlier today, Donald Trump compared Roger Stone to James Comey, because why not?

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

For James Comey, there’s no such thing as bad attention. So when he saw Trump talking about him, he seized the opportunity to relish the spotlight:

So that’s a thing James Comey is doing now.

Someone check on James https://t.co/gw4b4bIOTn — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 20, 2020

He is just so odd — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 20, 2020

This is sad, even for you. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 20, 2020