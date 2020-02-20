As Twitchy told you, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign released a doctored (!) video featuring footage from last night’s debate:

Firefighters didn’t waste any time calling Bloomberg out for his shameless attempt to pull a fast one on the American people.

Trending

But it’s not just Real Journalists™ who are outraged. Ben Rhodes is also shocked and appalled that Team Bloomberg would peddle “pure disinformation”:

Ben Rhodes is upset, you guys.

If there’s one thing Ben Rhodes can’t stand, it’s disinformation.

Only Ben Rhodes should be allowed to spread disinformation, dammit!

What is ultimately more destructive for America, Ben? Tweeting out a silly video that no one actually believes is genuine, or making a “deal” with a terrorist regime, lying to Americans about it, and bragging about lying to Americans about it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesdisinformationIran dealMichael Bloombergvideo