Are you ready for tonight’s big Democratic presidential debate, America? If it’s anything like the others, it’s shaping up to be a real snoozer.
Who do you think will win tonights Democratic Debate? Take part in today's Poll… https://t.co/NroNRgxFTV
— WHO Radio (@WHORadio) February 19, 2020
In case you’re like most Americans and won’t be tuning into tonight’s show, Ted Cruz already knows who the big winner will be:
Trump. https://t.co/vr1bB0eZ0c
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020
Based on how things have gone so far, he’s probably right.