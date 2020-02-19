Are you ready for tonight’s big Democratic presidential debate, America? If it’s anything like the others, it’s shaping up to be a real snoozer.

Who do you think will win tonights Democratic Debate? Take part in today's Poll… https://t.co/NroNRgxFTV — WHO Radio (@WHORadio) February 19, 2020

In case you’re like most Americans and won’t be tuning into tonight’s show, Ted Cruz already knows who the big winner will be:

Based on how things have gone so far, he’s probably right.