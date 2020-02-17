Donald Trump may be a narcissist (and by “may be,” we mean “is definitely”), but he’s hardly the first to occupy the Oval Office. In fact, he was immediately preceded by a flaming narcissist in his own right, Barack Obama.

This Presidents’ Day, it’s nice to see that Barack Obama hasn’t lost any of that self-congratulatory tendency we saw from him for eight straight years:

He also signed the Affordable Care Act during his tenure, which several Democratic presidential candidates are currently running on replacing with socialized medicine. But we digress.

Trending

C’mon, Barry.

We can’t help but be reminded of something else Barack Obama is famous for:

 

