In case you missed it, Oracle co-founder and chair Larry Ellison is hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump next week. This is major, you guys. So major that Brian Stelter’s spreading the word:

"Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle and one of the world’s richest men, is throwing a fundraiser for Donald Trump — the most significant display of support from a major tech titan for the president, by far," @teddyschleifer reports https://t.co/jNLvTKkYEE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2020

Vox’s Teddy Schleifer has indeed been covering this very important story:

Our story: Larry Ellison is doing an unthinkable thing for a tech titan: Hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trumphttps://t.co/OcLKMvjwxr — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 13, 2020

Explosive.

How will Oracle's workforce react? Well, look at how they reacted to much lesser ties between Oracle leadership and the administration.https://t.co/qJsLpoD9UH — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 13, 2020

Great question, Teddy! Yesterday, he tried to get some answers:

If you work at Oracle and have any thoughts on Larry Ellison's fundraiser for Donald Trump, my DMs are open. — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 13, 2020

Teddy’s DMs must’ve really lit up, because later on yesterday, he had enough for a whole Vox piece about Oracle’s “furious” employees:

NEW: Larry Ellison's employees are furious about a fundraiser he's throwing for Donald Trump next week. “This fundraiser is a slap in the face to all of us."https://t.co/OZkAimHRAe — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 14, 2020

One person who has been close to Larry Ellison tells me he is a “huge, huge liberal Democrat.” “Larry looked down on Republicans of all stripes — especially the conservative evangelical ones,” the person said. “This Trump stuff makes no sense.”https://t.co/OZkAimHRAe — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 14, 2020

Oracle is almost the anti-Google when it comes to its corporate culture around politics. Political discussion and debate is discourage. And yet… “Oracle is not supposed to be political but yet our CEO is doing something very political, no?”https://t.co/OZkAimHRAe — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 14, 2020

Great reporting, Teddy! Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, is very impressed.

Except no he isn’t. Because there’s nothing impressive about what Teddy did to get his big story:

No, they aren't. You put a call out with open DMs and are now publishing the responses you wanted. This isn't Journalism. https://t.co/cmrqdcuDrF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

This is literally what he did. pic.twitter.com/u5HecgasdJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

That’s literally it. And apparently five employees who slid into his DMs were enough evidence of Oracle employees’ dissatisfaction with Ellison’s decision to support Donald Trump.

5 People. That's his barometer for "People are furious" Again this is creating a narrative the writer wants. It sure as shit isn't journalism. pic.twitter.com/WxQoHXGktt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

It’s not journalism the way it’s supposed to be. Sadly, it’s right on par with what passes for “journalism” these days.

Gosh, why would hosting a Trump fundraiser be unthinkable for a tech titan? Is it because of outlets like Vox that attempt to shame and bully people if they attempt such a thing? It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a Yglesias. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

It really is.

look forward to your reporting — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 14, 2020

The snark is cute, Teddy. What’s not so funny is that we have no doubt whatsoever that Miller would run journalistic circles around you.

You're doing great Teddy! — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

Just great.