It’s Black History Month. What better way to celebrate than to honor Harriet Tubman? On a debit card. Making an … interesting gesture.
Enough people in the decision-making chain at OneUnited Bank — which touts itself as “America’s largest Black-owned bank” — thought this was a great idea:
Our limited-edition Harriet Tubman Visa Debit Card is a symbol of Black empowerment. Don’t miss out! #GetTheCard today! #HarrietTubman #BlackHistoryMonth #BankBlackhttps://t.co/LWbOmRjNcy pic.twitter.com/okLTuJskXC
Hmmm.
Yeah this is probably leaving. https://t.co/LinFifguk0
There’s aren’t enough languages to say “this ain’t it”.
Omg this is real?! 😑😑😑 https://t.co/BU7zlnOtcl
It is real. And it’s spectacular, in its own way.
Is … is she doing the Wakanda Forever pose?
Is she doing the Wakanda thing?
“Wakanda forever”- Harriet Tubman https://t.co/FWpYuwbk81
FAM NOT THE WAKANDA SALUTE TOO pic.twitter.com/jeQOM1YfjO
I lobe how disappointed she is that they put her in the Wakanda salute pose.
Zombie Wakandan Harriet Tubman https://t.co/Ntot0Jj4Ry
Well, we’ll give them this much: It’s created a buzz!
Do you guys even consider having black people in on these brainstorming sessions?????? pic.twitter.com/ygGKtqnmNl
Harriet didn’t die for this.
