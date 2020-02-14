Some breaking Andrew McCabe news:
#BREAKING: The Justice Department is dropping it’s criminal investigation and pursuit of charges against fired deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe. pic.twitter.com/vdg6hPdtar
— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) February 14, 2020
NEW: DOJ won’t pursue criminal charges against former FBI Deputy Dir. Andrew McCabe: "Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed.” https://t.co/97JW3IKhMW pic.twitter.com/ggXMQzFrhY
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 14, 2020
Well, guess this will free Andrew McCabe up for more CNN spots.
McCabe was fired for lying under oath, but will not be prosecuted by the DOJ: https://t.co/iQNYGJsMX4
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 14, 2020
But I was told this is a dictatorship and the McCabe would be subject to a show trial.
What happened? https://t.co/0csjYNyMEb
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2020
WORST.
DICTATORSHIP.
EVER.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2020
Remember kids, if you want to lie to the FBI it's important you work for the FBI. Otherwise you'll get in big trouble. https://t.co/Glja6Vjlii
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 14, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.