AG Bill Barr has taken plenty of Resistance heat for allegedly being nothing more than Donald Trump’s DOJ bulldog. But maybe his critics got ahead of themselves.

In an interview with ABC News, Barr not only criticized Trump’s propensity for tweeting about ongoing DOJ cases (like the Roger Stone case), but he also said that he would “not be bullied or influenced by anybody”:

Watch:

Trending

Seems pretty reasonable.

It shouldn’t be. But stay tuned to see how Trump responds.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Attorney generalBill BarrbullyingcongressDepartment of JusticeDoJDonald TrumpinfluenceJustice Departmentmediatweets