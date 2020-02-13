Watch out, everybody. We’ve got a live one.

Dana Schwartz is a writer and journalist, and she’s very, very disappointed and disturbed by what “South Park” has done to our cultural landscape. Grab your hankies and read what she’s got to say:

In retrospect, it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by SOUTH PARK, the show that portrayed earnestness as the only sin and taught that mockery is the ultimate inoculation against all criticism

Smugness is not the same as intelligence; provocation isn’t the same as bravery. The lesser of two evils aren’t the same. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

Pretty rich coming from someone whose political comrades frequently try to pass off smugness as intelligence and provocation as bravery.

It seems lie South Park has been trying to reckon with this—I admit I haven't been watching the show in recent seasons, but I'm fascinated to see this: https://t.co/xjdhGE514y — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

To be clear, I don't blame the show itself as much as I do the generation of boys who internalized it into their personalities. Which maybe isn't the show's fault! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

None of this is the show’s fault. “South Park” merely shined a damning spotlight on the kinds of people you agree with, and that pissed you off.

Are you okay? https://t.co/dFLd1LdyvY — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

In retrospect, it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by THE DAILY SHOW, the show that portrayed Jon Stewart as somebody who knew anything about anything and taught that editing interviews to make people look even dumber than they really are is comedy — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

The cultural damage inflicted by South Park is of course impossible to overstate, but fortunately we still have responsible progressive comedy to get us through these dark times https://t.co/MMmv5VEXro — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

Nobody ask her for examples of the "cultural damage" done by the basic-cable cartoon show. She doesn't know. https://t.co/dFLd1LdyvY — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

All she knows is that “South Park” has made smug liberals look bad and she doesn’t like that.

“I’m upset that the cartoon with a singing Christmas poop didn’t propose real solutions for our political problems.” https://t.co/6Xekmk2Mji — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 13, 2020

If someone I take seriously says something like this, it's the last time I take them seriously. You went to Brown and were a presidential scholar and fell into a career in entertainment straight out of college. If anyone can afford to not take stuff too seriously, it's you. https://t.co/04xTB2ooR1 — neontaster (@neontaster) February 13, 2020

You failed to grasp that South Park never mocked people for trying to do the right thing. They mocked people for being smug virtue signaling douchebags whose politics was intertwined with their own sense of superiority. pic.twitter.com/pqRWQ7CwJd — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) February 13, 2020

They mocked earnest religious people & authoritarian conservatives too. The truth is, you belive that your own leftist political views & instincts are so perfect & objectively true, so beyond reproach or critique, that you can't stand to see them mocked to any degree. — Cameron Singh-Claire #EEA-EFTA🌐 (@cammysinghcl) February 13, 2020

South Park exists to mock people who are thin-skinned & deserving of criticism regardless of their political orientation. This tweet proves how effective they are at it. https://t.co/V1nn20OeTw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2020

It's a damn cartoon, nobody sane would think behaving like Cartman is appropriate but in context of the absurdity of the show, it's hilarious. Comedy is about pushing boundaries, turn it off if you don't like it. — bach dinh 🧢 (@BachBachdinh) February 13, 2020

You're the exact type of person that south park makes fun of. Lol. — Revolting Machine (@RevoltingAJ) February 13, 2020

"cultural damage" = Democrats keep losing — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

They pissed off the real PC babies pic.twitter.com/dRerZUgoFt — Tyler Harper (@TillaDaDrilla) February 13, 2020

Bingo.

Amen.