Watch out, everybody. We’ve got a live one.

Dana Schwartz is a writer and journalist, and she’s very, very disappointed and disturbed by what “South Park” has done to our cultural landscape. Grab your hankies and read what she’s got to say:

Pretty rich coming from someone whose political comrades frequently try to pass off smugness as intelligence and provocation as bravery.

None of this is the show’s fault. “South Park” merely shined a damning spotlight on the kinds of people you agree with, and that pissed you off.

All she knows is that “South Park” has made smug liberals look bad and she doesn’t like that.

Bingo.

Amen.

