If you’re a white student at the University of Virginia, be advised: Your presence may not be welcome in certain safe spaces.
Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center.
“Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.”
the multicultural center finally opened a couple days ago and since the grand opening there have been a bunch of infiltrators, @easily_ezzy decided to put them in check pic.twitter.com/VjBld0lEUH
why did I smack my lips like that when I said white people 😂 https://t.co/SmXZRIh1xY
