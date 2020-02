Oh, just what we need! Ilhan Omar dictating foreign policy!

I believe that when the United States says it champions human rights, democracy, and peace, we should mean it!

Today, I am proud to introduce the Pathway to PEACE, a bold vision that prioritizes multilateralism and diplomacy over militarism.

What could possibly go wrong? Besides, well, everything?

NEW: Ilhan Omar has a plan for progressive foreign policy; the US can stand for human rights but she also uniquely knows how it's failed to, she told me. Ben Rhodes praises it as a "progressive baseline" & anti-war groups are rallying behind her. Details:https://t.co/nLnkje7VlY — Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) February 12, 2020

Omar would

— move wartime $ to peace-building

— give Congress more power over sanctions

— join the ICC & UN agreements on migration+children’s rights

(and more) It’s a pitch that affirms she’s thinking about more than Israel-Palestine—and is eager to have her influence felt. — Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) February 12, 2020

The hardest of passes.

LOL that’s a good one 🤣 — itchconditty (@itchconditty) February 12, 2020

No thanks — HatedEverywhere (@HatedEverywher1) February 12, 2020

Whines about sanctions on Iran who murder gays and hangs women by crane for cheating on their husbands…. something she knows all too well But wants to sanction Israel…. mmmmmmmmm https://t.co/egowNbLBpv — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 12, 2020

Progressives seem to always want to rally behind any ideas that will punish Jews — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 12, 2020

Well, yeah.

Area lawmaker a bit dusty on which branch of government runs foreign policy https://t.co/uSWSWUYVsk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 12, 2020

You know, it’s bad enough that Ilhan Omar thinks she should plot the path of our foreign policy. But when you consider who’s supporting her, it actually gets worse.

😂😂😂😂Ben Rhodes 😂😂😂 — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) February 12, 2020

The Ben Rhodes Seal of Approval is nothing to be proud of.

“Ben Rhodes praises it” Annnnnd that’s when everyone tuned out. — D (@SB26364849932) February 12, 2020

Ben Rhodes praises Omar’s proposed foreign policy plan. That’s not an endorsement. That’s a “stay clear at all cost”. #Election2020 — Lisa (@YoungStreete) February 12, 2020