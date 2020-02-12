Say what you will about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but homegirl’s really got her finger on the pulse of America. That’s why she’s so committed to … banning an important and valuable American industry:

Ban fracking! Brilliant! Keep on winning those hearts and minds, sweetie.

Ha!

Thanks for the reminder, AOC. Thanks also for the reminder that you don’t have the foggiest idea what you’re talking about.

Or, to put it simply:

