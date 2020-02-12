Carlos Maza’s relationship with YouTube has been a bumpy one, what with his crusade to get YouTube to demonetize — if not outright ban — conservative users. No matter how far backward YouTube was willing to bend over for Carlos, it was never enough.

Well, we’ve got some heartwarming news for you: It seems the two parties have made amends. Carlos Maza recently announced that he’s got his very own YouTube channel:

After three years making Strikethrough at Vox, I'm seizing the means of my own production. I've spent the last few months teaching myself how to shoot, light, edit, and generally be a one-man band. I'm ridiculously proud of the first video and it all feels surreal. — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) January 31, 2020

Apparently trying to shut down media you disagree with makes you a “media critic” now. Who knew?

Imagine if Strikethrough started getting really high with the theater kids after school. That's what this show will be. If you want to support my work, you can here: https://t.co/harca87hsG — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) January 31, 2020

And for those who missed it: pic.twitter.com/6tZIv3QMrl — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) January 31, 2020

That’s right, folks. Carlos has three main personalities and is showcasing them all for your viewing pleasure:

Carlos Maza's YouTube venture is something to behold pic.twitter.com/e76BGqwo3P — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) February 12, 2020

It’s something we could’ve done without beholding, but if we have to suffer, so do the rest of you.

Oh dear God… — Nick (@Nick16028023) February 12, 2020

Thx, I hate it — mon (@gmonika16) February 12, 2020

Wasn't he pushing Youtube to not host crap on their site? — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) February 12, 2020

Communist crap is OK. Try and keep up.

But YouTube is a fascist media empire that empowers white supremacy and homophobia. https://t.co/NiZLeTc2zt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2020

Guess this makes up for it or something.

After watching this, I now agree with Carlos Maza. YouTube should definitely ban content. Sorry, @scrowder. Carlos turned me.pic.twitter.com/1TKLjyRXHE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 12, 2020

***

Update:

For further insight on why Carlos is doing this:

Carlos Maza believes that YouTube is a destructive, unethical, reckless company. But rather than swearing off YouTube, he’s becoming a full-time YouTube creator. “I’m going to use the master’s tools to destroy the master’s house,” he said. https://t.co/AVMO15PR2z — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2020

Capitalism always wins.