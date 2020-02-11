If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a media counterpart, it might very well be MSNBC’s Katy Tur. Like AOC, Tur has lots to say but pretty much all of it is stupid.

In case you missed this moment of brilliance from a few days ago:

Tur was back at it again today, expressing concern about the very real scourge of 30-year car loans.

This is not a drill, folks:

Trending

 

sdf

Katy Tur’s really got her finger on the pulse.

Heh.

She’s really not.

Some parting supplemental reading from the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 401(K)car loansKaty TurloansMSNBC