If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a media counterpart, it might very well be MSNBC’s Katy Tur. Like AOC, Tur has lots to say but pretty much all of it is stupid.

In case you missed this moment of brilliance from a few days ago:

MSNBC’s @KatyTurNBC asks how “gerrymandering” can help Republicans get elected to the Senate. She is quickly reminded that you can’t gerrymander states.

pic.twitter.com/VsNo06iXKv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2020

Tur was back at it again today, expressing concern about the very real scourge of 30-year car loans.

I’m sorry, did Katy Tur really just say “they can get a car, but the loan will last then 30 years?”. Huh? — Brittany (@bccover) February 11, 2020

This is not a drill, folks:

Katy Tur: "When I ask people if they’re voting for [POTUS], I hear about their 401(k)s a lot … but there are those out that who don't have a 401(k) [and] this economy is not really working for them." "They can get a car, but it's a loan that will take 30 years.” Thirty years? pic.twitter.com/2ufxePTP1E — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 11, 2020

For real though. Who has a 30 year car loan? https://t.co/GnNEBdlZZm — Brittany (@bccover) February 11, 2020

30 year car loan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rJl6nqkL0U — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 11, 2020

What kind of a car loan is 30 years? — chris d (@crsmik1) February 11, 2020

I wonder what kind of interest rate you get on a 30-year car loan — SporkBooty (@sporkboot) February 11, 2020

Katy Tur’s really got her finger on the pulse.

Obviously you've never purchased a solid gold car before, n00b. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 11, 2020

She’s really not.

Some parting supplemental reading from the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams: