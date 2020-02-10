In case you missed it, Bre Kidman is a Democratic Socialist who hopes to defeat Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins and become the first nonbinary U.S. Senator. They (that’s Bre’s preferred pronoun, FYI) likely don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of actually getting elected, but that’s not stopping them from going all out with a not-so-subtle message for Collins:

I was gonna wait until tomorrow to show off these beauties, but Trump got acquitted and I feel like folks could use something to look forward to. So. Get ready for Merch-You-Can’t-Buy! You shouldn’t buy elections, so you can’t buy our locally silk screened, upcycled merch. pic.twitter.com/B0A4HSvDIw — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 5, 2020

We’ll be giving these shirts (& patches & buttons) to folks who talk with Mainers about our campaign to #StopElectingTheRich and #ShowUpForME. More details on how to get your GuilloTee tomorrow! In the meantime, remember: there is not going to be a more convenient revolution. — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 5, 2020

“GuilloTee.” Catchy!

Who is the guillotine for? — Sam Tracy (@SamTracy) February 6, 2020

Seems like a reasonable question.

More of a “what.” The guillotine is for the plutocratic & kleptocratic norms that have undermined our democratic process. We have to develop ways to subvert the stranglehold of wealth on our government. There will not be a more convenient revolution. The symbol is a reminder. — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 6, 2020

“A reminder.” Suuuuuuure.

Just flagging that one of @SenSusanCollins' Senate opponents has merchandise with a guillotine on it, presumably to cut off .. opponents heads. Yikes. #MEpolitics #MEsen https://t.co/1u3A2gt8c3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2020

Nah, we’re sure that’s not what they meant at all …

I’m aware of the French Revolution, and how the story ends. A guillotine t-shirt reminds others about it in hopes that we’ll all be motivated to address the very serious problems with our government before a similarly violent uprising becomes inevitable. — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 8, 2020

Bre notes in replies that they're not in favor of the death penalty, but the t-shirt is more of a warning that a serious violent uprising could become "inevitable." To paraphrase: "No we're not threatening to execute Susan Collins but it could happen."https://t.co/dtEadlGXQ8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2020

Nice life Susan Collins has got there … would be a shame if something happened to it.

Bre’s received a fair amount of pushback for hawking their GuilloTees. Here’s a taste:

Well, this is remarkably stupid. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 9, 2020

Hard Pass. This is irresponsible. — I want a multiverse where Trump sells Herb-a-Life (@Cajsa) February 8, 2020

A guillotine eh? Yeah, nothing authoritarian and scare tactic about that at all. 🙄 — Greg (@Money_Moose) February 10, 2020

But Bre thinks people are just overreacting:

This is my favorite: "you put ONE guillotine on a t-shirt threatening inevitable violent death to leaders and everyone just freaks out." Trying to imagine what would happen if someone in Trump world did something like this. pic.twitter.com/wOUGlmQqzG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2020

Dude. If someone in Trump World did something like that, the Resistance would be rolling out the guillotine for that person. But because it’s just a Republican being targeted with a thinly veiled threat of political violence, it won’t merit so much as a half-assed cry of outrage.