In case you missed it, Bre Kidman is a Democratic Socialist who hopes to defeat Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins and become the first nonbinary U.S. Senator. They (that’s Bre’s preferred pronoun, FYI) likely don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of actually getting elected, but that’s not stopping them from going all out with a not-so-subtle message for Collins:

“GuilloTee.” Catchy!

Seems like a reasonable question.

“A reminder.” Suuuuuuure.

Nah, we’re sure that’s not what they meant at all …

Nice life Susan Collins has got there … would be a shame if something happened to it.

Bre’s received a fair amount of pushback for hawking their GuilloTees. Here’s a taste:

But Bre thinks people are just overreacting:

Dude. If someone in Trump World did something like that, the Resistance would be rolling out the guillotine for that person. But because it’s just a Republican being targeted with a thinly veiled threat of political violence, it won’t merit so much as a half-assed cry of outrage.

