Cynthia Nixon failed to defeat Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor, but she’s found a new calling as shill for Bernie Sanders. Here she is giving Bernie a run for his money in the rich-people-pretending-they’re-poor-people department:

Poor Cynthia … subsisting on “crumbs”!

Not too shabs, Cindy.

And Lord knows we need their crumbs more than they do. It’s not fair that they have more!

Well, they’ve been not getting it for so long, not getting it is really all they know.

Tags: Bernie SandersCynthia NixonNew Hampshiresocialism