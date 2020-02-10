Cynthia Nixon failed to defeat Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor, but she’s found a new calling as shill for Bernie Sanders. Here she is giving Bernie a run for his money in the rich-people-pretending-they’re-poor-people department:

'Sex and the City’ actor Cynthia Nixon rallying for Sanders in Rindge, N.H.: "We have made do with crumbs for so long, and Bernie has said, ‘Hey, we’re starving in this country. We can’t subsist on these crumbs anymore. Why can’t we demand the whole pie?'" pic.twitter.com/EGULJm4Qnr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2020

Poor Cynthia … subsisting on “crumbs”!

I wish I could afford her crumbs… pic.twitter.com/4m8tJbu726 — Gregimus (@murgatr0id) February 10, 2020

Not too shabs, Cindy.

Survived on ”crumbs”?

Cynthia Nixon’s net worth, 25 million.

Bernie Sanders’s net worth, 2.5 million. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — ☃️Nancy Faust☃️ (@nancy_faust) February 10, 2020

Strange, I don't see Bernie or Cynthia throwing any pieces of their multimillion-dollar pies out to the audience. https://t.co/gTWoNTuD46 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 10, 2020

And Lord knows we need their crumbs more than they do. It’s not fair that they have more!

I love it when multi-millionaires tell me about the crumbs that they have been forced to live with. — Nicole (@FearIsThePath) February 10, 2020

How do they not get it — SurlyRants (@SurlyRants) February 10, 2020

Well, they’ve been not getting it for so long, not getting it is really all they know.