Love Donald Trump? Hate Donald Trump? Don’t care either way about Donald Trump? Regardless of which of those three categories you fall into, you should be able to appreciate that this dude screaming at Trump-supporting students at ASU is out of his ever-loving mind and also probably not a very nice person:

Trending

Assuming that protester is for real, it seems safe to conclude that he’s got issues.

Whatever happened to nonviolent protest?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arizona State UniversityASUleftistprotesterrepublicansStudents for Trump