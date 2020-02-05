Jennifer Rubin is not happy about Donald Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not at all!

And she really wants you to know about it:

waiting for @aclu and @NAACP and others to denounce giving presidential honor to a racist, misogynistic birther — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

BTW, the "thing" Dems should hit is awarding a high honor to a birther/racist/misogynist — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

This exactly captures my feeling about the act R's put on and the media that enable it https://t.co/NAsRqepryl — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

Trump’s great lie is convincing Americans that white males no matter what their conduct — Brett Kavanaugh, convicted war criminals and, most of all, himself — are victims of elites.

https://t.co/zBVWzE530E — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

That mentality of grievance, propagated effectively by Limbaugh, is nothing more than cover for white nationalism. The country should denounce, not honor, it

https://t.co/zBVWzE530E — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

The lack of outrage over giving this racist, misogynistic award is telling https://t.co/zBVWzE530E — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is basically David Duke, you guys.

It is a national disgrace that a birther, a racist, a misogynist is getting this award. Why not give it to David Duke? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

When it comes to hot takes from acute TDS sufferers, Jennifer Rubin does not disappoint.

You're a disgrace. — Tired of Winning⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tiredofwinning2) February 5, 2020

You know this is a lie. What have you become? — Rob (@RobConsigliere) February 5, 2020

She’s become an amnesiac, it would seem:

also, does jen rubin read jen rubin? pic.twitter.com/BlQgOGMema — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh was involved in birtherism, racism, and misogyny controversies years before Rubin tweeted any of this. pic.twitter.com/seUlkoDlH5 — ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020

It’s almost beyond parody at this point. pic.twitter.com/JqRpDmcuaT — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 5, 2020

We’re detecting a pattern here …

I can do this with nearly everything she says. And don't sell me some line about how she's seen the light since then. pic.twitter.com/X67AdkWQag — ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020