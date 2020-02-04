Let’s see … we’ve seen Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Russia, and Boomers blamed for the Iowa caucus fiasco. Who are we missing?

Ah yes. Mitch McConnell! Of course! Thank goodness for Mother Jones:

Straight into our veins.

Trending

It’s as good as we imagined. The article was written last November, and for Mother Jones to dust it off today … just perfect.

Cocaine Mitch is a helluva drug.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electionsIowa CaucusMitch McConnellMother Jones