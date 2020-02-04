Earlier today, CNN’s John King reported that Joe Biden’s campaign may be seeking a court injunction to stop the release of Iowa caucus results this afternoon (well, the release of some of the results):
Per CNN just now, Biden campaign reportedly mulling seeking court injunction to halt this afternoon’s partial release of Iowa results. #IowaCaucuses #Election2020 #IowaCaucuses2020 pic.twitter.com/O6cEJZgFZA
— Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) February 4, 2020
Well, apparently Team Biden agrees:
“That is 100% false, and checking with people before reporting rumors about them is an underrated practice," a Biden aide tells me. https://t.co/HpHGddwKJc
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 4, 2020
