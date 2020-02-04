While Mother Jones et al. are busy blaming Mitch McConnell for last night’s Iowa caucus cluster-you-know-what, McConnell’s busy zeroing in on the real lesson here:

And on Twitter, just for good measure:

Trending

Nailed it.

The truth hurts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economyhealth careIowa Caucusliberalismliberalsmedicare for allMitch McConnell