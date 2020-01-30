Is it just us, or does it seem like Democrats are already hard at work making excuses for Donald Trump’s acquittal? For better or for worse, a conviction by the Senate is unlikely, so Dems like Adam Schiff are pre-emptively discrediting the verdict by discrediting the proceedings themselves:

.@RepAdamSchiff: "No trial, no vindication. No vindication for the president or anyone else. The Constitution requires a fair trial, and that’s all we are asking." pic.twitter.com/J5qORmt13l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 30, 2020

C’mon, man.

Then he should’ve conducted himself accordingly during the initial proceedings 🤦🏻‍♂️ Sham "trial" — 'Strategic Thinker' Chris (R) 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@SoFarGONEzalez) January 30, 2020

I hate to tell him it doesn't work like that

this is a trial it may not go the way you want but that just the way it goes

an acquittal is an acquittal — Anji Passion (@AnjiPassion) January 30, 2020