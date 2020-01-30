Is it just us, or does it seem like Democrats are already hard at work making excuses for Donald Trump’s acquittal? For better or for worse, a conviction by the Senate is unlikely, so Dems like Adam Schiff are pre-emptively discrediting the verdict by discrediting the proceedings themselves:

C’mon, man.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffConstitutionDonald TrumpimpeachmentJohn Boltontrialvindication