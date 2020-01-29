The MSM has sucked for some time now, but at least we could count on Jake Tapper to maintain some perspective and objectivity when covering the news.

Those days seem to be over. Tapper’s tweeting today about the White House’s attempt to delay publication of John Bolton’s forthcoming tell-all book:

A formal threat? Wow, this sounds serious.

Trending

Let’s have a look at this “formal threat,” shall we?

OK, so … where’s the threat, exactly?

If there’s been a formal threat issued by the White House to John Bolton, it’s not in that letter.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNformal threatjake tapperJohn BoltonletterthreatWhite House