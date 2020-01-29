Need a reminder why MSM reporters belong in pens? Look no further than this exchange between GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin and NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla:

Zeldin to members of the media: "You're doing a great job as Schiff's shills."@HeidiNBC: "Don't insult us because we're asking you tough questions. We're not insulting you, don't insult us." pic.twitter.com/Jd83btepyX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 29, 2020

Of course Brian Stelter thinks Heidi comes off looking like the real hero there. He would think that. And he’d be wrong.

She should stop interrupting when they’re trying to answer. — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) January 29, 2020

@HeidiNBC The reporter keeps interrupting them. She is the one who looks bad here, @brianstelter — Jambyc (@jambyc) January 29, 2020

Hit a nerve. Because they know they are shills. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 29, 2020

It’s weird. Almost as if they ask one side “tough questions” and the other side nothing at all. Almost like they are shills for one side. — Taylor W (@TaylorNYC) January 29, 2020

Love to see any clips where reporters are this confrontational with anyone from their team (dems). — CDB (@quietnolonger) January 29, 2020

Hey Brian. Can you please direct me to literally any tough questions being asked of Ds? If not, then how is Zeldin wrong? — Forum Non (@ForumNon) January 29, 2020

Now someone show me ONE JOURNALIST from any “mainstream” news outlet that challenged Adam Schiff that way on any of the verifiably false claims he’s made in the last 3 years. — jin boh (@jinboh10) January 29, 2020

You know why Republicans don’t trust the “mainstream” media, but If you wonder why independents don’t this is Exhibit A — jin boh (@jinboh10) January 29, 2020

***

