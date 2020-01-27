Is there no end to the indignities our brave firefighters must suffer while trying to guard the truth? First, there was the metal detector in the Senate press gallery. Then, they had to go through the humiliating exercise of getting their IDs checked.

Now, they’re stuck in pens. Like animals. CNN natsec/Congress reporter Jeremy Herb has the scoop:

GOP senators are leaving their lunch and walking to the Senate floor. Reporters are stuck in pens so the senators are able to ignore our shouted questions unless they voluntarily stop pic.twitter.com/fPYpEWdqPq — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 27, 2020

GET IN YOUR PENS https://t.co/FbmdhnITJU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

Journos belong in pens — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) January 27, 2020

"We can't chase after them like a pack of snarling animals." This is an admission by a journo that they need to be in those pens. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 27, 2020

Where they should be. More chicken wire please. — Dragon Empress (@DragonEmpress4) January 27, 2020

You can never be too careful!

So sorry this is happening to you — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) January 27, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure why they’re so upset about this. After all, it could be a lot worse:

Be grateful, journalists.