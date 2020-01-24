All the Left has to do is stop making Mitch McConnell sound awesome, and they just … can’t … do it.
Mitch McConnell doesn’t care what you think. He just wants to win. https://t.co/ehUs2jXKJA
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 24, 2020
This WaPo articles is a Style feature, and that’s exactly where it belongs. Because Mitch McConnell’s got style.
Here’s how it kicks off:
It’s a subtle look, and one difficult to capture. In the many political cartoons drawn over the years, artists tend to focus on the jowls, the sunken eyes, or the thinness — rather than the trajectory — of his lips. There have been more than 650 of these comics, a fact known to McConnell and his staff because he keeps them all.
Like heads on a trophy wall.
We can only assume that we’re supposed to read this thing and be very concerned about Mitch McConnell’s path of destruction. But the entire article is basically a highlight reel for Cocaine Mitch.
Quite an advertisement.
— Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) January 24, 2020
works for me 🙂
— Oh, look, another judge confirmed… (@poopaloo123) January 24, 2020
Same here.
Gotta love the cute nicknames @TheDemocrats give him too.
"Cocaine Midnight Mitch" – FTW!!!
— Tom (@BoreGuru) January 24, 2020
Wow I love Mitch McConnell more now, thank you Washington Post https://t.co/DYMolfdGb9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2020
"He keeps kicking our ass even though we hate him"
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 24, 2020
Cocaine Mitch, you glorious bastard. Keep getting it done.https://t.co/8lL5bGX7xm
— AZ Spook 🇺🇸🗽 (@SunDevil31673) January 24, 2020
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 24, 2020
God bless Cocaine Mitch!!! pic.twitter.com/Iz5xUoFQRo
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2020