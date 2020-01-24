At last! Thanks to Vox, we now know more about the real brains behind the Resistance movement:
Inside the secret Twitter rooms where Debra Messing, Don Cheadle, and the rest of the celebrity #Resistance organizes. https://t.co/PvOA70TdlA
— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 24, 2020
More from Vox:
The discussion took place on Twitter, but not in a public space. It happened in a private room made for progressive celebrities and activists to communicate and work in tandem to spread messages online. It’s a growing tactic on the left, designed to piggyback on a social media coordination strategy employed successfully on the right and intended to harness the power of Hollywood stars and high-profile activists who already lean Democratic. A sort of cabal of #Resistance influencers, if you will.
The Messing-Cheadle exchange (after which Messing apparently chose not to tweet the article) took place in an under-the-radar, invite-only network called the Decency Collective, an effort to harness the potential of progressive celebrities and activists online. Under its umbrella are dozens of private Twitter direct message rooms organized around specific issues, geographies, and events where left-leaning influencers gather.
“The Decency Collective,” you guys. More:
Among the names I noticed of those involved are many that people might recognize: Gabrielle Union, Alyssa Milano, Jon Cryer, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Tom Colicchio, Jason Long, Mark Ruffalo, Adrian Grenier, Akilah Hughes, Piper Perabo, W. Kamau Bell, Ady Barkan, Jason Kander. Representatives from the presidential campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, among others, are in the mix as well.
Wait, wait. Sorry. We still can’t get over the idea of a celebrity Decency Collective. Lawdy, this is just too much.
Can you imagine the dopey conversations that happen within those rooms?
