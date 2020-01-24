Donald Trump is at the March for Life today:

But you’d never know it if you were watching CNN or MSNBC.

Priorities.

Weird, right?

Update:

Oh, wait. Hold up, you guys. CNN didn’t completely ignore Trump’s speech at the March for Life:

Well, two minutes and one second is something, at least. Nice of them to take a brief break from regurgitating the same impeachment talking points to let their viewers know that some people out there care about unborn babies.

