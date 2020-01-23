As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart tweeted out a “convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News”:

The tweet racked up over 4,000 retweets. As of this post’s publication, it has over 10,000 retweets (and over 40,000 likes). Which is fine, except for one thing: Lockhard made the whole thing up.

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that's exactly what they're thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

It’s OK, because it was just “satire,” you guys:

Everyone relax. This is satire. Satire to make the point that Senators that are deciding the President's fate who only watch Fox News have never heard this stuff before. Because Fox is part of the coverup. https://t.co/ktCxCg1Irt — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

If it’s just “satire,” Joe, then two can play this game. And Carpe Donktum came to play:

Overheard between two CNN hosts, “Is this all Schiff has? I've heard all of this before and it wasn't convincing then either. I thought they had more evidence than just guessing what Trump was thinking. This isn't going to play well in November unless they have an actual crime.” — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 23, 2020

Nicely done.

Am I doing the satire right @joelockhart? Or should I wait until 4,000 people retweet it. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 23, 2020

Oh, snap!