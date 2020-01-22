As Twitchy told you, Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for defamation over Hillary’s comments last year suggesting that Gabbard is “a Russian asset.” And she ain’t playin’ around:
Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton and the first page of the filing is WILD AF pic.twitter.com/DXHLPfy016
— Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 22, 2020
Oh, my!
“Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain.” https://t.co/Y1oTOzT9WU
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 22, 2020
The whole complaint is like that.
— David Shulman (@SoFlaEstatePlan) January 22, 2020
Take a gander:
Full complaint: https://t.co/8Ne1edccYi
— Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 22, 2020
Oof.
🔥🔥🔥
— @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) January 22, 2020
— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) January 22, 2020
— Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 22, 2020
— Ｓｔａｃｅｙ Ｓｈｅｐａｒｄ (@nonpromqueen) January 22, 2020
— Brent Skilton (@brent_skilton) January 22, 2020
— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 22, 2020
— Politicked the Podcast (@WPoliticked) January 22, 2020
— Gran (@GranTweets2) January 22, 2020
— Levi Boshnack (@Boshnackttack1) January 22, 2020
— scott carpenter (@ilike_waffles) January 22, 2020
I can't believe I – a grown ass heterosexual man – am saying this, but:
Yasss, drag her Queen!
— L.M. Blair (@_LMBlair) January 22, 2020
This is so gd savage 💀
Also, RIP Tulsi. https://t.co/6VdNqaOnwT
— Fletch (@JBFletcher10) January 22, 2020