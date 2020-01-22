As Twitchy told you, Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for defamation over Hillary’s comments last year suggesting that Gabbard is “a Russian asset.” And she ain’t playin’ around:

Oh, my!

Take a gander:

Trending

Oof.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: defamationHillary ClintonlawsuitpresidentTulsi Gabbard