GOP Sen. Ted Cruz sent out this tweet after the impeachment proceedings got underway:

Well, he didn’t count on eagle-eyed CNN political analyst — and former Clinton White House Press Secretary — Joe Lockhart:

Maybe Cruz should be impeached. As long as Joe Lockhart is watching him, he won’t get away with such a grave offense.

Hey, somebody’s got to be on top of this stuff.

Joe is apparently unfamiliar with the expression “Quit while you’re behind.”

It gets even better. Because Ted Cruz responded:

Zodiac claims another victim!

Hey, Joe. Next time you think about tattling on Ted Cruz, maybe try this instead:

