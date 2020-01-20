NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez is on the ground in Virginia today to cover today’s gun rights rally. And what he heard will shock you:

Chants of “we will not comply” from gun rights protesters in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/BjEfniwMKP — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) January 20, 2020

Is that what they were saying? We could’ve sworn we heard something else …

I heard the Pledge of Allegiance. https://t.co/xW6Sn3FuSV — RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2020

The “chant” in this video is the Pledge of Allegiance. https://t.co/mjmK75BS2L — Breathtaking Inanity (@breathtkinan) January 20, 2020

“We will not comply” sounds an awful like the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/67oHSYjYKg — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) January 20, 2020

Do … do you not know the pledge of allegiance when you hear it? https://t.co/ppxFRhOZvk — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2020

Shocking that an NBC journalist doesn’t recognize the Pledge of Allegiance when he hears it https://t.co/52vhtb0Ln7 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 20, 2020

That’s the pledge of allegiance… of course a journalist from NBC wouldn’t recognize it https://t.co/EwAHHGPE7k — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 20, 2020

When you take the pledge of allegiance out of school https://t.co/llaLCRC4ze — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) January 20, 2020

What kind of Pledge of Allegiance did you learn in school?! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 20, 2020

Evidently a very different one from the rest of us.

Crowd recites the Pledge of Allegiance. NBC reporter tweets: "Chants of “we will not comply” from gun rights protesters in Richmond." https://t.co/1l70k83ug8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 20, 2020

They’re citing the pledge of allegiance. How on earth did you get “we will not comply” out of that? You know we can watch the video too, right? https://t.co/3FQNXlVFd2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020

You know we can hear them, right? https://t.co/yCwtRNGMSL — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 20, 2020

You know we can also watch the video, right? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2020

Did this dude forget to mute the audio??? https://t.co/JjS7qoKgrp — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020

But don’t you dare call them “fake news”!

Gabe is a liar. https://t.co/oXEJz8Pdaa — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) January 20, 2020

***

Update:

Gabe's mentions with that "We will not comply" tweet pic.twitter.com/Gm7YaR2JgT — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 20, 2020

Sad!

***

Update:

It seems Gabe posted the wrong video, guys. Here’s the one he meant to post:

Earlier posted video of Pledge of Allegiance. For those who’ve asked, here’s the video of “We will not comply,.” Taken seconds apart. pic.twitter.com/Egz4mqVhzo — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) January 20, 2020

OK, buddy. Whatever you say.