NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez is on the ground in Virginia today to cover today’s gun rights rally. And what he heard will shock you:

Is that what they were saying? We could’ve sworn we heard something else …

Trending

Evidently a very different one from the rest of us.

But don’t you dare call them “fake news”!

***

Update:

Sad!

***

Update:

It seems Gabe posted the wrong video, guys. Here’s the one he meant to post:

OK, buddy. Whatever you say.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gabe Gutierrezgun rightPledge of AllegianceVirginia